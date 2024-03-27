ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin milk supply likely to be delayed in many areas in Chennai this morning

March 27, 2024 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Sources said that the delay could be due to a flash strike by transporters

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

 

Supply of Aavin milk is likely to be delayed in several areas in the city on March 27 morning. In an early morning press release, the milk major said that the delay could be up to over an hour in localities including Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Korattur, Mylapore, Ayanavaram, Velachery, Tambaram and Adyar. 

Sources said that the delay could be due to a flash strike by transporters but the issue was resolved after talks. Aavin had also made arrangements to ensure supply. 

Milk packets leaving the Sholinganallur and Ambattur dairies were delayed more than those from the Madhavaram dairy. 

The Aavin management has requested consumers to co-operate with them in these difficult times. The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation supplies around 15 lakh litres of milk a day to the city.

