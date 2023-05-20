HamberMenu
Aavin milk supply delayed at several places in Chennai on Saturday

A transformer supplying power to the Sholinganallur dairy of the milk major burst, leading to a power cut, which caused the delay, officials said

May 20, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The supply of Aavin milk to retailers and distributors was delayed in several areas in Chennai on Saturday, after power supply was hit at the Sholinganallur dairy of the milk major.

Distributors in Perungudi, Thoraipakkam and Velachery said that they delivered milk only after 8 a.m. to customers and to retail shops. However, supplies to monthly milk card-holders were not affected, as Aavin managed to ensure the milk reached them on time.

Sources in Aavin said that by 7 a.m. all the milk trucks had left the dairy. A transformer supplying to the dairy had burst, after which they had switched over to generators. But that took nearly an hour, leading to the delay. Repairs will be completed so as to ensure uninterrupted supplies on Sunday, an official said.

