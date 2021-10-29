Aavin milk packets to carry endorsements on festival sweets

CHENNAI

29 October 2021 01:02 IST

The campaign will be on till Deepavali

Perhaps for the first time, Aavin milk packets are carrying advertisements about special sweets it is making for the Deepavali festival.

The four varieties of milk packets carry the message with prices and images of the sweets.

The dairy major usually prints greeting messages on the milk packets on the day of the festivals. “This year, we are using the space on our covers for this purpose till Deepavali. It will help us save money on advertisement,” said a source.

Buoyancy in sales

Till Thursday morning, Aavin nearly crossed last year’s sales quantity. The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation had sold 112 tonnes of special sweets in Chennai city and 160 tonnes in the other district for ₹8.2 crore totally. Similarly, it had sold 340 tonnes in Chennai and 270 tonnes in the districts. The total sale value was ₹57 crore, including ₹25 crore for the ghee.

This year so far, 90 tonnes of special sweets have been sold in the retail market in Chennai and 95 tonnes in other districts. The Federation sold 308 tonnes of ghee in the city and 340 tonnes in the districts, worth ₹31 crore. Thanks to the government’s directive, Aavin has received an additional order of 70 tonnes of sweets worth ₹3 crore from the Transport Department.

Since it takes butter to make ghee for retail sales and to make the sweets, Aavin has used around 800 tonnes of butter for the same. “Due to increase in sale of milk too, the accumulation of skimmed milk powder and butter have come down,” said a source. Special sweets, which are produced by a private contractor at Aavin’s Ambattur dairy, would be made till November 2 when heavy sales is expected to be done through stalls at railway stations and bus stands.