Aavin may lose customers because of its new rule on full cream milk cards

July 15, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Even as a new monthly cycle for Aavin’s consumer cards begins on Sunday, several suppliers have lost card customers as they could not renew the cards for full cream milk.

Aavin has introduced new rules for monthly cardholders purchasing full cream milk (orange packets). Consumers can renew their cards only after submitting documents such as family card or rent agreements. Cardholders must also visit the zonal offices to renew them. The quantity of full cream packet supplied to cardholder has been restricted to one litre per family card.

A supplier in Thoraipakkam said the officials refused to even change the milk variant for 121 cardholders since they could not go to the depot. “This only shows that Aavin does not want to sell milk through cards since it is a loss for it,” he said.

A supplier in Kodungaiyur said that consumers refused to stand in queue to renew the card. “I lost 22 cards. Many are office-goers and don’t want to wait in the queue. They are giving only one cover (organge) per ration card. At least 300 consumers in our booth could not renew the card,” he said.

A consumer from Nungambakkam, Srinivasan said his supplier told him that supply of fat-free milk would be stopped. Jagannathan of Alwarpet said that his booth man had been sending him cow’s milk in place of green magic milk saying it was in short supply. “The fat content in these variants are different,” he said.

AITUC Ambattur’s Palayan said the government was not being open about card supplies to consumers. “In this whole exercise, Aavin’s aim seems to be to cut down the number of milk cards since it has to spend on subsidy. This milk will be supplied to agencies, which will bring them more profit,” he alleged.

Official sources in Aavin said their aim was to ramp up the supply of popular milk variants. “We want to ensure that milk is available at all times. We have ensured that depots function and milk is supplied on time,” the official said.

