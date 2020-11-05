‘Aavin made profit despite pandemic’

CHENNAI

05 November 2020 23:33 IST

Aavin has been making a profit despite the pandemic. In the current year till September, it had made ₹26.87 crore, said Dairy Development Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Addressing officials of Aavin at a review meeting held on Wednesday, he said during the peak of the pandemic, milk procurement touched 41 lakh litres a day. The milk major had been selling milk and other products in other countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, he said, adding that Sri Lanka had been asking Aavin to supply milk.

