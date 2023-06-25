HamberMenu
Aavin Kakkalur dairy set to go green

A saving of 10% in power bill has been achieved at the dairy that has a processing capacity of one lakh litres of milk a day

June 25, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Aavin has shifted the administrative office of its dairy from Ayanavaram to Kakkalur.

Aavin has shifted the administrative office of its dairy from Ayanavaram to Kakkalur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aavin dairy at Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district is on its way to become a green campus, Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj has said.

A saving of 10% in power bill has been achieved at the dairy that has a processing capacity of one lakh litres of milk a day. Cold room operations had been changed so that optimal power is utilised. Similarly, more air curtains are being installed to maintain air pressure.

Staff at the 16 bulk milk coolers supplying to Kakkalur have been provided training to ensure full capacity utilisation.

The administrative office of the dairy has been shifted from Ayanavaram to Kakkalur to make it more efficient and reduce costs.

The Minister said soon fodder will be grown on the one-acre land behind the dairy for members supplying milk. Housekeeping would also be improved.

