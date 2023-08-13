Aavin hikes price of 5-litre packets of standardised milk

August 13, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Responding to rumours of a hike in milk prices, Aavin said on Saturday that only the prices of 5-litre green magic (standardised milk) packets have been increased to ₹220 from ₹210. These packets are meant for commercial use and not for domestic consumers.

A press release from Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, said that this hike was being implemented to ensure that the rate was on par with one litre of green milk that was being sold at ₹44 per litre. The increase came into effect from Saturday.

Other milk cooperatives like Nandhini and Amul have hiked the prices of milk and milk-based products in the past few months.

An industry expert said that an increase in Aavin milk prices has been on the cards for some time now, with milk-pouring farmers demanding a hike in procurement prices. They are spending more on feeding the cattle, and if they are not paid adequately, they will keep migrating to private dairies that pay more procurement prices than Aavin. This will lead to a glut. Already, there are talks that another milk major is making inroads in the State and procuring milk in the northern parts. Recently, Amul increased procurement prices by ₹30 a litre, he pointed out.