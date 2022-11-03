Aavin hikes milk procurement prices by ₹3 a litre

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 23:34 IST

Aavin will procure a litre of cow milk a price of ₹35. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Aavin on Thursday announced an increase in milk procurement prices by ₹3 a litre and as a result over 4.20 lakh farmers attached to 9,345 primary cooperative societies will benefit.

A litre of cow milk will be procured at a price of ₹35 and buffalo milk at ₹44. The last time the milk procurement prices were increased was in August 2019, said an official press release.

M.G. Rajendran, who represents a major dairy farmers’ association, said that this would bring relief to lakhs of farmers who depend on cattle rearing.

