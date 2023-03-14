Aavin factory in Korattur not treating effluent as per prescribed standards: TNPCB tells NGT

March 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Aavin factory in Korattur does not comply with the prescribed effluent treatment standards.

The board’s response pertains to a case filed by the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakam (KAPMI) against the industrial waste that is being let into the Korattur lake. The tribunal, based on the complaint, noted that four companies, including Aavin, were contaminating the waterbody by releasing untreated effluents into it.

The TNPCB said while there was no discharge of sewage or untreated effluent by three other private companies mentioned in the case, Aavin was not compliant with the directions issued by the board. During an inspection on January 9, the TNPCB found that Aavin had not restricted production to the consented quantity of 3 lakh litre of milk per day and had not revamped the existing Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).

The board said ETP components, such as oil skimmer, fat removal tank, pre-aeration tank, pressure sand filter, biogas digester, were not in operation, and the effluents generated were flowing into the components without any treatment. “The entire quantity of effluents after passing through the ETP reaches the stormwater drain located outside the premises,” the TNPCB observed.

The board also flagged non-compliance of ETP practices by another unit of the factory that manufactures dairy products such as ice cream, khoa, panneer, etc. and sends the effluents to the milk processing plant. The board had directed the dairy products unit to construct an ETP facility of its own as the milk plant is unable to process its own effluents. However, the TNPCB said the unit had not taken any steps for the construction of a new ETP of required capacity.