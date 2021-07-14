Aavin extends KYC submission deadline for monthly cardholders

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 01:04 IST

The milk major had insisted that consumers can renew their cards only if they provided KYC details.

Aavin has extended the deadline for submission of the Know Your Customer (KYC) forms by a month for monthly cardholders.

Card consumers get milk at a discounted price of ₹3 a litre since they pay the month’s charge in advance. Aavin sells around 6 lakh litres a day via monthly cards.

Sources in Aavin said they had received complaints that some retail shops and wholesalers were availing the benefit of subsidy extended to cardholders and were selling the card milk at MRP in the open market.

“In order to prevent this, an effort has been taken to validate the genuineness of the cardholders,” an official said, adding that plans were in motion to change the colour of packets for monthly cardholders.

V.S. Jayaraman, a resident of T. Nagar, welcomed the idea of different coloured covers. He suggested that consumers could be provided smart cards and that extra packets or reductions in consumption on certain days could be noted in the card.

A retired Aavin official said the money paid upfront by consumers was used for 30 days as rotation, and that the reduced price was in lieu of that. Several attempts have been made in 2004, 2010 and 2016 to bring smart cards and put systems in place to streamline sales. However, they did not take off due to various reasons.