Aavin enters into MoU with IIM-Tiruchi to improve organisational efficiency

August 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Federation, which owns the Aavin brand, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi to put to optimal use staff, including electrical and civil engineers, dairy technology technicians, quality controllers, veterinarians and finance managers.

After the signing ceremony, Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj said that the dairy major had a staff strength of over 35,000 and though they were the wheels that kept the institution running, their capabilities were not being put to optimal use. “Aavin, on its own, has begun training staff of different departments. Training is under way at the society level on artificial insemination. We have recently trained our electrical engineers in power savings. As a result of this, last month we saved 5.37% and this month our savings in power bill has increased to 6.9%,” he said.

However, apart from in-house training, the IIM-T training was needed since Aavin was a very large organisation, he said and added that the institute would focus on human resource, transport and logistics and finance management.

