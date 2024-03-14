Aavin employees demand DA arrears

March 14, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aavin employees have urged the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation to release 8% of dearness allowance (DA) due to them. Around 4,500 employees of all cadres across the State and belonging to 22 unions attached to the Federation haven’t received the hikes announced by the State government.

An office-bearer of the ‘Anaithu Aavin Thozhilaalar Thozhil Sangam Koottamaippu’ said that while other government employees were getting 46% DA, Aavin employees were getting only 38% from April 2023.

“After we held a protest last month, the management called us for talks and gave a 4% hike only for six profit making unions and employees of the Federation. Aavin is running at a loss because of the price reduction. The State government should subsidise Aavin so that it can get improved financial health,” he said.

Another union member said that since April 2023, the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced three DA hikes for government employees, but they were yet to get any hike. “We worked even during the COVID-19 lockdowns since we understood that milk is an essential commodity and had to be reached to everyone,” he added.

