GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aavin employees demand DA arrears

March 14, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Aavin employees have urged the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation to release 8% of dearness allowance (DA) due to them. Around 4,500 employees of all cadres across the State and belonging to 22 unions attached to the Federation haven’t received the hikes announced by the State government. 

An office-bearer of the ‘Anaithu Aavin Thozhilaalar Thozhil Sangam Koottamaippu’ said that while other government employees were getting 46% DA, Aavin employees were getting only 38% from April 2023.

“After we held a protest last month, the management called us for talks and gave a 4% hike only for six profit making unions and employees of the Federation. Aavin is running at a loss because of the price reduction. The State government should subsidise Aavin so that it can get improved financial health,” he said. 

Another union member said that since April 2023, the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced three DA hikes for government employees, but they were yet to get any hike. “We worked even during the COVID-19 lockdowns since we understood that milk is an essential commodity and had to be reached to everyone,” he added. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.