Aavin consumer card applications only being allowed online: delivery agents

November 13, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Milk delivery agents in the city say that getting a new monthly milk card from Aavin has become a headache. Consumers, they say, have to apply for the cards online and then wait for approval from the respective zonal office, and then submit the printed approval at the office.

A delivery man from north Chennai said that consumers were being told that they could not just apply for cards at the zonal office and get a subscription, which was the system in place.

“Till a few years ago, people could buy cards at the local booths. But now, a lot of booths have been closed, which has led to customers having to go to zonal offices. In some cases, the distance to the zonal office is over 10 km,” he said.

A delivery person in south Chennai said that cards were being provided only for milk with 3% fat (blue packets) and 4.5% fat (green packets). Aavin rejects applications for full cream milk cards, he added.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said that most times, especially in the case of senior citizens, applying online will not be a comfortable option. “While we welcome the provision of online facilities for buying new monthly cards and renewing cards, both online and offline provisions must be available. Not everyone will have printers to print the approval from Aavin. This forces consumers to get printouts from shops,” he explained.

Official sources in Aavin, however, explained that both online and offline options were available for obtaining new monthly cards. “We want individual consumers to register their details with us. We want to do away with bulk cards. When consumers renew cards online, they will get a confirmatory text message, which can be shown at the local booth for getting milk. They can also send the SMS to the delivery person so that they can procure the milk in their stead,” an official explained.

