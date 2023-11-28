Aavin cardholders can also opt for Delight variant now, says Minister

November 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

From December 1, Aavin will offer its Delight variant of milk with 3.5% fat and 8.5% solids non-fat (SNF) to monthly milk card holders as well, Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons after a review meeting, he said it would be available to cardholders at ₹21 per 500-ml packet. The MRP rate of this variant, fortified with vitamins A and D, is ₹22 per 500-ml packet. Cardholders will be able to save ₹2 per litre.

Delight milk, which comes in a purple coloured pack, was launched in May 2023. Initially, Aavin sold 20,000 litres of milk per day. At present, this has climbed to 2 lakh litres per day (LLPD). A total of 4.5 LLPD of milk in Chennai is sold to monthly milk card holders, who pay in advance. For toned milk, with 3% fat and 8.5% SNF, cardholders pay ₹18.50 per half-litre packet, while it retails for ₹20 per half-litre packet.

Mr. Thangaraj, who also met dairy farmers, said the farmers had been demanding an increase in milk procurement prices, and their demand had been brought to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “We hope he will soon take a positive decision in this regard,” he added.

