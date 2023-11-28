HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aavin cardholders can also opt for Delight variant now, says Minister

They will pay ₹21 per 500-ml packet instead of its retail price of ₹22, thus saving ₹2 per litre

November 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mano Thangaraj

Mano Thangaraj | Photo Credit: File photo

From December 1, Aavin will offer its Delight variant of milk with 3.5% fat and 8.5% solids non-fat (SNF) to monthly milk card holders as well, Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons after a review meeting, he said it would be available to cardholders at ₹21 per 500-ml packet. The MRP rate of this variant, fortified with vitamins A and D, is ₹22 per 500-ml packet. Cardholders will be able to save ₹2 per litre.

Delight milk, which comes in a purple coloured pack, was launched in May 2023. Initially, Aavin sold 20,000 litres of milk per day. At present, this has climbed to 2 lakh litres per day (LLPD). A total of 4.5 LLPD of milk in Chennai is sold to monthly milk card holders, who pay in advance. For toned milk, with 3% fat and 8.5% SNF, cardholders pay ₹18.50 per half-litre packet, while it retails for ₹20 per half-litre packet.

Mr. Thangaraj, who also met dairy farmers, said the farmers had been demanding an increase in milk procurement prices, and their demand had been brought to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “We hope he will soon take a positive decision in this regard,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.