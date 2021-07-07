Aavin asks KYC details without giving prior notice

CHENNAI

07 July 2021 01:00 IST

Consumers want more time

Aavin has asked consumers to submit Know Your Customer (KYC) details to create a database of monthly card holders

However, the move comes without any prior notice and consumers say they are curtly being told by staff at their respective zonal offices that they will get to renew their cards only if they submit their KYC details.

Card renewal is done during the first half of the month at zonal offices, which in some cases are over 5 km away. Indira, a consumer, said it was unfair of Aavin to spring such an unpleasant surprise on them. “Due to the pandemic, we have not been able to renew at the local depots for over a year now and have to go to the zonal office. We are senior citizens and I am afraid to step out. We have asked our milk supplier to renew it for us,” she said.

V. Devarajan, a consumer from Pallavaram, said, “They must remember that many are loyal customers, who do not switch brands, and have been paying advance amounts for several years. There are customers who have been with Aavin for over 30 years even. A month’s time can be given to submit these forms.”

A milk supplier said though there was a list of ID proofs listed by Aavin, people were hesitant to provide them, questioning the safety of the data. “Recently, the data of the public distribution system was stolen. This is not the first time consumers have been asked to provide data. In the past decade, at least five attempts have been made,” he said.

A retired official of Aavin said such a tough stance was not good for the milk major when competition is tough. “There are apps that provide milk at discounted rates. Aavin can provide an online link on its website and ask people to update. They could also provide an app that can be used to update KYC data,” he said.