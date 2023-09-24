ADVERTISEMENT

Aaruush 23, SRMIST’s annual tech festival, comes to a close

September 24, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Rajagopal, Chief Scientist, Department of Protein Chemistry and Technology at Central Food Technological Research Institute was the chief guest

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the valedictory event of Aaruush 23 at the SRMIST campus in Kattankulathur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Aaruush 23, the four-day annual tech festival, organised by the students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, near Chennai, concluded on Sunday.

Chief Guest for the valedictory event, K. Rajagopal, Chief Scientist, Department of Protein Chemistry and Technology at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, urged students to come up with products that could be of use to the country.

The annual newsletter of the Department of Student Affairs – Reflections – was released on the occasion. Pramod Madhavan, CEO of Conclo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; A. Ratnam, Director of Alumni Affairs (SRMIST) and Convenor of Aaruush 23; R. Nandakummar, Director of Communications (SRMIST); and Radha Ravindran, Assistant Director, Alumni Affairs (SRMIST), were among those presnet. More than 100 technical events, over 10 workshops, and over six challenges and hackathons were held during the event, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US