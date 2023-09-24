HamberMenu
Aaruush 23, SRMIST’s annual tech festival, comes to a close

K. Rajagopal, Chief Scientist, Department of Protein Chemistry and Technology at Central Food Technological Research Institute was the chief guest

September 24, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the valedictory event of Aaruush 23 at the SRMIST campus in Kattankulathur on Sunday.

Dignitaries at the valedictory event of Aaruush 23 at the SRMIST campus in Kattankulathur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Aaruush 23, the four-day annual tech festival, organised by the students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, near Chennai, concluded on Sunday.

Chief Guest for the valedictory event, K. Rajagopal, Chief Scientist, Department of Protein Chemistry and Technology at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, urged students to come up with products that could be of use to the country.

The annual newsletter of the Department of Student Affairs – Reflections – was released on the occasion. Pramod Madhavan, CEO of Conclo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; A. Ratnam, Director of Alumni Affairs (SRMIST) and Convenor of Aaruush 23; R. Nandakummar, Director of Communications (SRMIST); and Radha Ravindran, Assistant Director, Alumni Affairs (SRMIST), were among those presnet. More than 100 technical events, over 10 workshops, and over six challenges and hackathons were held during the event, a press release said.

