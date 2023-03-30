ADVERTISEMENT

Aarudhra Gold Pvt Ltd scam | One more director of firm, in hiding for 10 months, arrested  

March 30, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The arrested man, S. Michaelraj, had been working as an administrative director of the now-defunct firm, which, investigators say cheated over 1 lakh deposited to the tune of ₹2,400 crore

Sivaraman R 10065

Photograph used for representational purposes only

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) CID has arrested a director, of the now defunct Aarudhra Gold Trading Private limited, a non-banking finance firm based in Chennai, for cheating thousands of depositors allegedly to the tune of ₹2,400 crore.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court calls for report on investigation into Arudhra gold scam, other economic offences

The arrested man was identified as S. Michaelraj, 31 of Virudhunagar who was working as an administrative director in the firm, and monitoring transactions made online, and managing the company accounts. He had been in hiding for the last 10 months, police said. On Tuesday, he was arrested at the Chennai International Airport after he landed from Dubai. The EOW officers on Monday conducted a raid at his house in Virudhunagar, and seized incriminating documents.

Last week, the EOW had arrested two directors including K. Harish, a former BJP functionary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said from September 2020 to May 2022, Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited, functioning from Aminjikarai collected deposits to the tune of ₹2,400 crore from over one lakh investors by offering to give them interest rates of 25 to 30% for a month. Not only did they fail to deliver on the promised returns, they also did not return the principal amounts to the depositors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US