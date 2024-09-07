AAI to install one more walkalator at Chennai airport

After receiving a lot of brickbats from air passengers for the changing the cab pick point, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently reviewing the situation and planning to add some features to ease the situation.

Recently, AAI implemented a new rule wherein air passengers with heavy baggage had to walk all the way to the west wing of the multi level car parking facility. Air passengers said the walk was not only wearing them out but it was also time consuming one to and by the time they boarded a cab, it could take as much as half hour too sometimes or even more.

Social media has been flooded with messages from irate passengers who urged AAI to withdraw the new system.

Sources said, a few high level officials made a visit and inspected the new pick up arrangement at the airport and gave some recommendations. Officials of AAI said, they plan to fix a new walkalator between T2 (International Terminal) and T4 (Domestic Terminal).

“At present, there exists a walkator linking the terminals of the airport with the Chennai Metro Rail station. The newly-planned walkalator will be linked to the existing walkator (at a point between the T2 and the T4 terminal) and second floor of the west wing of the multi level car parking. A passenger arriving in any of these two terminals can go the mezzanine level, use the walkalator and directly reach the second floor of the multi level car parking facility. The feasibility study is underway and we hope to fit it at the earliest,” an official said.

Officials also said, there are over 20 buggies and a tempo traveller operating between the terminals and the parking facility.

This aside, air passengers had complained that the walkway wasn’t full covered and a few points left open to the sky. This resulted in many getting drenched during rains before they can board a cab.

“We have awarded a contract and the work is set to commence shortly to finish the roofing along the walkway,” he added.

Sandhya Vedullapalli, a frequent air traveller said, senior citizens have been struggling with the existing arrangement. “Ideally there should be a dedicated walkway leading from the terminals to the parking facility. But that’s not the case here and it is tough to navigate and reach the parking area for cab pick up. The number of lifts in the parking area is grossly inadequate and AAI should also consider adding more lifts soon,” she added.