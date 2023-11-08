AAI to carry out feasibility study to look at optimising and increasing space for domestic terminals at Chennai airport

November 08, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

To explore if the existing capacity can be further enhanced in the domestic terminals (T1 and T4 terminals) at Chennai airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will hire a firm to prepare a feasibility report.

Officials of AAI said, there is some vacant space available adjacent to both terminals, which when used, will expand the security hold area. “We have floated bid for this work and the firm will be chosen shortly. They will carry out a feasibility study for about three months which will see if it is possible to do such an expansion to both terminals and if it can be done, what will be the suitable structural system and how to implement it without affecting the existing structures,” an official said.

While the present space is adequate for the passenger traffic the airport is handling now, and as it rises in future, it will become important to have an expansive security hold area for the convenience of passengers, they said. The existing floor area of each of the domestic terminal is about 23,400 sq.m and AAI estimates that there is a possibility to add another 2,560 sq.m for the T1 terminal and 1,280 sq.m to the T4 terminal respectively.

“We will submit the report to the headquarters who will then decide when this work can be taken up and the schedule as well,” he added.

This apart, AAI also plans to explore the option to see if the pillars (Y-shaped columns) outside the terminals can be replaced with another suitable structure. “This is to improve the look of the pathway infront of the terminals. We don’t know if it is feasible to do it and hence the consultant will also study this option,” another official said.