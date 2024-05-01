AAI to begin refurbishing of domestic terminals at Chennai airport soon

May 01, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Soon, the airport’s domestic terminals will have more space for retail, food and beverage outlets, and seating in the security hold area.

As the work to build the second phase of the new integrated terminal has begun, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon start the work to refurbish the two domestic terminals as well.

The domestic terminals — Terminal 1 (T1), which airlines including IndiGo, Akasa, and Spice use, and Terminal 4 (T4), which Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, and Alliance Air operate out of — are currently functional.

Officials of AAI said the contract for refurbishing both terminals had been awarded, and the work would commence within two months. “When the space in the security hold area goes up after the refurbishing work is over, we will have a lot of additional space for setting up food and beverage, and retail outlets and more seating for those waiting to board their flights. We plan to add more internal facilities such as full-body scanners,” an official said.

This expansion work is critical as the AAI can seek permission to add more departure flights in the domestic sector only after the infrastructure is upgraded, officials said. At present, the cap stands at 14 departure flights an hour (nine flights from the T1 and five from the T4).

“In the coming months, we hope to add more domestic flights to a few more destinations, which will certainly increase passenger traffic. So, it is important to take up the project now,” another official said.

“The worksite has been handed over to the contractors, and the designs are being finalised. We plan to finish the work in the next six to eight months,” he added.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the modernisation of the new integrated terminal will be completed by the end of next year.

