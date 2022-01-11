AAI requests residents near Chennai airport to refrain from burning waste on Bhogi

CHENNAI

They say the thick smoke from bonfires can hamper visibility and lead to flight delays or cancellations.

The Airports Authority of India has requested people living near the Chennai airport to not burn wastes during Bhogi as the thick smoke could affect visibility, leading to flight diversions or cancellations.

In 2018, thick smoke from bonfires covered the airfield and reduced visibility at the airport, delaying 73 departures and 45 arrival flights, according to a press release. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, because of intense sensitisation, the effect was minimised, and there were fewer disruptions.

“This time around, as a precautionary measure and to avoid any flight disruptions, we sincerely request the people staying in the proximity of the airport to not burn wastes that make thick smoke during Bhogi,” the release said.