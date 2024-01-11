AAI requests residents near airport to refrain from burning waste during Bhogi

January 11, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has requested residents living near the airport to not burn waste materials during Bhogi as the thick smoke may disrupt flight operations. The smog after Bhogi celebrations will cause visibility issues and lead to diversions or cancellations of flights, the AAI said in an official release.

“In 2018, the airfield was covered with thick smoke emanating from bonfires, reducing visibility at Chennai International Airport, which in turn led to diversions/cancellations/delays of flights, much to the inconvenience of passengers. Nearly 73 departures and 45 arrivals were affected,” the release said.

As per the AAI, the effect of the smog from the bonfires during Bhogi had been minimised through an intense sensitisation campaign, resulting in fewer disruptions in air traffic. “This time around, as a precautionary measure and to avoid any flight disruptions, we sincerely request those staying in the vicinity of the airport not to burn waste material during Bhogi,” the AAI added.

