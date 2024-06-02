GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAI plans to install additional lifts and escalators at Chennai airport

Published - June 02, 2024 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
When the number of people travelling by air goes up, there will be a need to ramp up infrastructure such as lifts and escalators, say officials.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been planning to install additional lifts and escalators outside the domestic and international terminals.

AAI officials said the airport has been seeing about 50,000 passengers every day and with time, when the number of people travelling goes up, there will be a need to ramp up infrastructure such as lifts and escalators.

“ Passengers coming from or going to the multi-level car parking or the Chennai Metro Rail station usually use the lifts and escalators to go to the departure or the arrival hall,” an official said.

At present, there is one set of escalator and lift each, outside the T1 domestic terminal, T4 domestic terminal and T2 international terminal. But a study done recently indicated that more lifts and escalators outside the domestic and international will make it convenient for air passengers.

“A consultant did a study about ways to improve traffic outside the terminals, passenger facilities and signage. One of the recommendations is to increase the number of escalators and lifts. As passenger traffic grows, more number of people will shuttle between terminals, parking area and the Metro station and it is important to create infrastructure for future growth,” the official said.

Chennai airport has been a bustling with construction related activities for the last few years due to the phase II modernisation work that has been undertaken at a cost of about ₹2,500 crore. Currently, AAI has begun construction of the second part of the new integrated terminal building (T3 terminal).

