AAI may appoint a consultant to suggest ways to ease traffic congestion at Chennai airport

January 24, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to hire a consultant to suggest ways for smooth traffic movement within the Chennai airport premises after finalising the bids, which were invited recently.

After the multi-level car parking was opened, the premises has been choc-a-bloc with vehicles with delays and long waiting time annoying the passengers leaving the airport. “This consultant will be tasked with studying the movement of visitors and passengers to both domestic and international terminal throughout the day and night and give detailed recommendations and solutions to ensure there was no traffic congestion. The consultant will suggest if better routing was needed, look at the existing walkways, signage and see if there needs to be improvement,” an official said.

The consultant will assist the AAI till the ongoing phase II modernisation work is over and the whole integrated terminal becomes functional.

Passengers say ever since the new parking lot became operational, it has become an exhausting exercise to exit the airport due to heavy traffic congestion in the peak hours. Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a frequent flyer from Chennai airport, said the AAI should have engaged this consultant months ago.

“While we are glad they have someone in place at least now, the consultant should complete the work within the next six months so that passengers get some relief. The consultant should first prioritise adding more signage since it is difficult for passengers to navigate within the airport. They must make it easy for passengers to walk from the arrival halls to the multi-level car parking and the cab boarding point, add more exit points for vehicles so that congestion comes down,” he added.