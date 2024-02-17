ADVERTISEMENT

AAI begins construction of plaza outside the terminals at Chennai airport

February 17, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials say the work will be taken up in phases to avoid any disturbances and will be completed within a year. The plaza will feature a canopy, seating area, walkaway, selfie spot, and eateries

The Hindu Bureau

Work on the plaza in progress outside the airport’s domestic terminal. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A plaza is getting ready at Chennai airport for visitors and passengers who want to take a breather before heading out. Featuring a canopy, seating area, walkway, selfie spot, and eateries, the work to develop the plaza has started and will be completed within a year.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the plaza would be built outside the domestic and international terminals, and the work was being taken up in phases to ensure that it does not cause any disturbances.

To ease the walk from the terminal to the plaza, the AAI is mulling the installation of a travelator. “Initially, the work is under way outside the domestic terminal (T1), but gradually, construction will begin across the terminals. Though we want to finish it by October, it may take a little longer since it is an operational airport. We will certainly finish it before January 2025,” an official said.

Earlier, the space, which lies opposite the terminals and where the plaza is coming up, was occupied by prepaid taxis and served as a parking area. But after the airport’s multi-level car park became operational, the AAI came up with the idea to construct the plaza.

“There will be landscaping, a huge seating area, and a walkway with sufficient signage too. When we beautify this space, the look of the airport will become much better since the phase II modernisation work to build an integrated terminal building is also under way. By the end of next year, the modernisation work will be completed as well,” the official said.

