Aadi sale begins on a dull note

Many retailers are keeping their fingers crossed as customer spending is down

Like in 2020, the Aadi sale is expected to be a low-key affair this year too as many retailers say customers have cut down on their spending.

A majority of retailers in the State, who usually offer discounts during Aadi (the fourth month in the Tamil calendar), have decided to refrain from announcing any sale. However, some outlets have decided to continue with the tradition of the special sale as they had been doing it for several years now. Those who have outlets in malls are not calling it Aadi sale but are trying to clear stocks by offering up to 70% discount.

Retailers highlighted that like last year, sales during this Aadi would be down by 40%-60% depending on the COVID-19 situation. A high number of deaths during the second wave of the pandemic has created fear among consumers as well as retailers.

“Most of my friends who run businesses have stayed away from Aadi sale this year. I have put up a sale because we have been doing it for over two decades and don’t want to break the tradition,” said a retailer on Ranganathan Street, T. Nagar, who has branches across Tamil Nadu. “When compared to Chennai, I see more people in Madurai and down south shopping this Aadi,” he said.

It’s a tradition

Rasi Silks has decided to continue with its tradition of Aadi discounts it this year too. “But the walk-ins are less when compared to pre-COVID levels,” Rasi Jairam, managing director of Rasi Silks, said. Mr. Jairam explained that the lockdown had an impact on the businesses of weavers and tailors, causing supply constraints.

“As on date, we have decided not to have an Aadi sale this year to avoid overcrowding,” said P.A. Ravindran, general manager, The Chennai Silks.

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chennai Silks has made itself available on several e-commerce sites and intends to participate in discount sales online.

Cautious approach

Brands like Jeyachandran Textiles, who commence the sale in the first week of July, have decided to wait and watch. “We are yet to decide on Aadi sales this year. We will see what others are going to do and then take a call,” said Sundar J., managing director of Jeyachandran Textiles. Most retailers are lying low because of the fear of inviting the wrath of officials from the Corporation and the police.

Officials have been constantly conducting surprise checks to ensure that there is no overcrowding. Despite the checks, on Friday evening, most big shops on Usman Road and adjoining streets had huge crowds, and social distancing norms were abandoned.

The manager of one of the biggest stores said, “Yes, the government has said that we should allow only 50% customers. But how can we keep counting the number of people?” he asked. He said that everyone who walked in was being allowed inside as “we don’t want to lose customers”.

Another retailer said it was impossible to keep a tab on the number of customers walking in and the State government had said 50% occupancy was permitted. “But they (the government) have not given any guidelines on how many people can be permitted into shops. Or what that 50% means,” he added.