Aadhaar enrolment for prisoners begins  

December 01, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has launched a special drive for Aadhaar enrolment of prisoners.

Many prisoners do not have Aadhaar as they are unable to provide valid documents required for the same and in the absence of the same, they find it difficult to secure jobs or apply for bank loan after their release.

Director-General of Police (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari said the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), as a special measure, agreed to accept the “Prisoner Induction Document (PID)” for such enrolment which can be generated from the ePrison module being used in prisons.

A special camp was organised on Wednesday in Central Prison, Tiruchi, through the UIDAI authorities, in which about 300 prisoners had applied for enrolment of Aadhaar. It is proposed to organise more such special camps for Aadhaar enrolment in all the prisons of the State, he said.

