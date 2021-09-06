Aadhaar enrolment centre inaugurated at Chengalpattu railway station

CHENNAI

06 September 2021 01:40 IST

An Aadhaar enrolment and updation centre was recently inaugurated at the Railway Mail Services office in the Chengalpattu railway station.

The centre, which was inaugurated by R. Kunjithapatham, senior superintendent, RMS T. Division, Tiruchi, will operate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. so that passengers can avail themselves of its services.

Advertising

Advertising

In a single day, 23 requests were processed, a press release said.