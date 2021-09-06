Chennai

Aadhaar enrolment centre inaugurated at Chengalpattu railway station

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 06 September 2021 01:40 IST
Updated: 06 September 2021 01:40 IST

An Aadhaar enrolment and updation centre was recently inaugurated at the Railway Mail Services office in the Chengalpattu railway station.

The centre, which was inaugurated by R. Kunjithapatham, senior superintendent, RMS T. Division, Tiruchi, will operate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. so that passengers can avail themselves of its services.

In a single day, 23 requests were processed, a press release said.

