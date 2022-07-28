Chennai

Aadhaar details of voters in Chennai to be collected from August 1

The booth-level officers will go from door to door collecting Aadhaar details of voters in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 28, 2022 21:39 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:39 IST

Starting August 1, the Election Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation will launch the collection of Aadhaar numbers from residents to identify the names of voters that appear in more than one electoral roll.

The Chennai District Election Office has already removed more than one lakh double entries after publication of draft electoral rolls on January 5.

A training session was held this week for officers on linking Aadhaar number with the electoral roll and the 11 alternative documents such as PAN card and passport for those who do not provide Aadhaar data.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Teams led by 3,750 booth-level officers in the city will go door to door to collect Aadhaar numbers from voters. The task is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials said the electoral registration officers have been authorised to obtain Aadhaar number from every voter in the prescribed form and manner. The notification of June 17 specifies April 1, 2023 as the date on or before which every voter in the city may intimate his or her Aadhaar number.

“We have removed more than 99% duplicate entries. We will start SVEEP activities after August 1 for creating awareness about the collection of Aadhaar among residents of all neighbourhoods,” said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
election
Chennai Corporation
Read more...