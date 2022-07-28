Aadhaar details of voters in Chennai to be collected from August 1

The booth-level officers will go from door to door collecting Aadhaar details of voters in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

July 28, 2022 21:39 IST

Aadhaar details of all voters in Chennai will be collected before March 31, 2023

Starting August 1, the Election Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation will launch the collection of Aadhaar numbers from residents to identify the names of voters that appear in more than one electoral roll.

The Chennai District Election Office has already removed more than one lakh double entries after publication of draft electoral rolls on January 5.

A training session was held this week for officers on linking Aadhaar number with the electoral roll and the 11 alternative documents such as PAN card and passport for those who do not provide Aadhaar data.

Teams led by 3,750 booth-level officers in the city will go door to door to collect Aadhaar numbers from voters. The task is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.

Officials said the electoral registration officers have been authorised to obtain Aadhaar number from every voter in the prescribed form and manner. The notification of June 17 specifies April 1, 2023 as the date on or before which every voter in the city may intimate his or her Aadhaar number.

“We have removed more than 99% duplicate entries. We will start SVEEP activities after August 1 for creating awareness about the collection of Aadhaar among residents of all neighbourhoods,” said an official.