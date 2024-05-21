AACCI Tamil Nadu chapter office inaugurated in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Chapter office of the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) was inaugurated in the city on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chapter president Jani Jermans said that AACCI’s mission was to foster trade and investment relationships between the Asian and African nations.

G.D. Singh, Founder and Chairman of AACCI, said Tamil Nadu being in a strategic location and having a vibrant economy would be serving as a pivotal gateway for fostering trade. He also highlighted the chamber’s vision of creating a dynamic platform for business leaders to collaborate and innovate, driving economic growth across both continents.

M.J. Puri, Director General of AACCI, also participated at the inauguration function.

