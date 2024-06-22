ADVERTISEMENT

A2B donates special medical equipment to Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital

Published - June 22, 2024 01:03 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Adyar Ananda Bhavan, also known as A2B, on Friday donated medical equipment worth ₹50 lakh to the Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital. It will benefit critically ill children in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room, a release said.

Bala Ramachandran, Head of the Department of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, said that the hospital treats about 10,000 in-patients every year, including 1,400 in the Intensive Care Unit, and the equipment would help provide timely and affordable care to critically ill children.

K.T. Venkatesa Raja and K.T. Srinivasa Raja, managing directors of A2B, said the hospital had been helping several children and offering treatment at a reasonable cost, and that they would continue to extend support to it.

