A yield not just for the basket

There are enough signs that the organic vegetable garden raised by residents at IMH is headed for greater growth

Two years ago, during a heritage walk around the Government Institute of Mental Health (IMH) — one that curtsied to natural history as well — the guest of honour passed on a piece of information that shored up an ongoing initiative, imbuing it with greater charm, meaning and purpose.

Prof. O Somasundaram, former IMH superintendent — as directors of the institution were known back in the old days — told Dr. Poorna Chandrika, current director (full additional charge) of IMH, how the vegetable garden consistently left a “sweet aroma” outside the walls of the campus.

“At that walk organised by Nizhal, he shared that the institution would regularly win the best kitchen garden prize that would be organised by the local civic body,” recalls Poorna. “As Somasundaram is 98 years old now, you can imagine how long ago that would have been.” It would have been the Corporation of Madras. The organic vegetable garden has consistently caught the eye of bureaucrats and elected representatives not just for what is produced, but also how it is produced — by residents of IMH with support from garden supervisors.

Every time there is a high-profile visit, the organic vegetable garden would not stay unnoticed. There has been much encouragement to push the envelope, but none as significant as the one in September this year.

When Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited IMH, he made it clear that there was a case for scaling up the exercise and selling the produce to major government hospitals. Prior to that visit, a blueprint for the expansion of the garden initiative had been drawn up, with the horticulture department pencilling in the details.

“A year ago, we had approached the horticulture department for guidance on improving the garden. They visited the campus and provided us with an estimate,” shares Dr. Poorna. And obviously, the health minister’s view of the facility and its potential has energised the initiative.

“The produce has always been sold through stalls at the campus. At times, when the yield is high, we give part of the produce to the kitchen at IMH,” says Dr. Poorna.

The vegetables being grown include banana, a variety of greens, tapioca, lady’s finger, snake gourd, bitter guard and pumpkin.

Voluntary organisation Nizhal has been associating with this initiative for the past few years, and its managing trustee Shobha Menon underlines how it is so similar to the vegetable programme being done for those in prisons, yet so very different from it. People lodged in prisons are able-bodied. In contrast, those staying at a mental health care institution would be emaciated both in body and mind. So, it was necessary that plants that would be easy to grow were chosen, notes Shobha.

“The residents are being guided to make leaf-litter vermicompost,” says the Nizhal managing trustee.

“It is part of an occupational therapy. It is helping them in the process of recovery. Giving only medicine to them and making them sit in the ward is not going to cure them,” says Dr. Poorna. From her interactions with residents engaged in growing and selling these vegetables, Shobha observes that a positive self-image is palpable. That the yield is not restricted to the basket is what makes this programme singular.

(Anyone can visit the IMH campus at Medavakkam Tank Road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Venkatesapuram Colony, Kilpauk and buy organic vegetables from the garden, from the residents on the campus)