A year on, plastic ban to be enforced in the city outskirts

It has been a year since Tamil Nadu banned the use of non-biodegradable and single-use plastic products in the state and accordding to enforcement agencies, it is being enforced strictly.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up five special teams, involving officials from the health and solid waste management departments, to monitor actions being taken to enforce the ban on single-use plastics covering all 200 wards in the 15 zones. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the police are also being roped in to assist the civic body in this work.

Corporation officials say they will be intensifying their drive in the extended areas which include Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Sholinganallur, Manali and Alandur.

“There is lack of awareness on the city outskirts, so we have to focus more on such areas,” says a Corporation official, adding that tons of banned plastic bags were seized from Ambattur.

Sometime ago, civic officials conducted raids in wards 79 to 93 in Ambattur zone and wards 94 to 108 in Anna Nagar zone, covering more than 62,000 commercial establishments, hotels, petty shops, and seized 55 tons of banned plastic items.

Likewise, in Tiruvottiyur and Manali, drives were conducted at more than 20,000 shops a fortnight ago, and around 12.5 tons of banned plastic items were seized. During the year-long raid in 2019, the civic body had reportedly seized 312 metric tons of banned plastics and more than 60% of it was from added areas and a total fine amount of ₹ 1.5 crore had been levied, say Corporation officials. Easy availability of cheap plastics that are smuggled from districts into bordering zones is one of challenges faced in this drive. “Police check-posts in bordering areas within the city limits were also included in efforts to check the transport of plastic items into the city,” says a Corporation official.