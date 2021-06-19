A word of caution from a police official

19 June 2021 12:02 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s park at Secretariat Colony in Thoraipakkam was reopened on June 14 following relaxations in the State-imposed lockdown rules.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thoraipakkam, John Victor welcomed the visitors and advised them to comply with COVID-19 precautionary measures such as maintaining physical distance and wearing masks. He also gave instructions to the watchmen at the park to check the temperature and oxygen levels of the visitors, offer them hand sanitisers and it is their duty to restrict the entrance of visitors who are not wearing masks and ensure visitors maintain physical distance within the park. In addition to members from Secretariat Colony residents association, members of associations of the neighbouring localities — Rajiv Nagar, Guindy Engineers Colony, Palmera Garden, Kumaran Kudil, Dev Avenue and Arihant Flats had come for the reopening.

