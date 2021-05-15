A wholesome meal for the COVID-hit

Chennai

15 May 2021 11:36 IST

RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation has partnered with Chennai-based meal subscription company Lunchin’ to deliver wholesome meals to COVID-affected families across Chennai.

This initiative started on April 29 where the Lunchin’ kitchen, which is the delivery partner, served 50 meals a day. Now, it serves close to 500 meals a day.

“All bookings are taken by RYA members who validate the genuineness of a customer and pass the request to us,” says Rajkumar Choudhary, founder, Lunchin’. Packing and delivery charge of ₹51 is charged from every customer for the five-course meals that comprises phulkas, dal, sabzi, rice and salad. “The food is prepared with less oil, spices and salt,” he says. The rest of the expense is borne by the RYA members who have been raising funds from its inner circle friends.

For details, contact Ashok at 9940563528