A wet 48 hours on the cards for city

Most places across the State are likely to receive moderate rainfall till Thursday. Chennai and its neighbouring districts are among those that may receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

One or two places in other districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore may also receive very heavy rains up to 20 cm till Wednesday.

S.Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Chennai, said the low pressure area that lies over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal may intensify and move north westwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast. This would bring in a dip in rainfall on Thursday and Friday over the State.

“The interaction between the weather systems in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal helped in wind convergence and moisture distribution and influenced widespread rains,” he said.

On prospects of a wet Deepavali, he said “As of now, we are expecting light rains over the State on Sunday."

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mahabalipuram received heavy rainfall of 9cm. While Poonamallee recorded 6cm of rainfall, several areas, including Nungambakkam, Cholavaram and Sriperumbudur registered moderate showers of 3cm.

Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district experienced torrential downpour and recorded very heavy rainfall of 18cm.

The Met Department has forecast showers to continue in the city and it may be heavy at times. Meanwhile, storage in seven tanks in Kancheepuram district has reached capacity. Nearly 246 tanks in the district have touched 50% of their capacity, according to Water Resources Department .

As Chennai's main reservoirs are getting a steady inflow of rainwater and Krishna water from A.P., Chennai Metrowater would increase drinking water supply from the present 525 mld to 650 mld from October 23, said a release. In the past one month, the State border of Kandaleru -Poondi canal in Uthukottai has received nearly 1,400 million cubic feet of Krishna water.