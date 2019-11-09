A welcome wall in Pudupet

For years, the rear side of the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Langs Garden Road in Pudupet, maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation, was being used as a dump yard by residents and traders. Timber merchants stored saw dust in gunny bags near the UPHC. Some anti-socials used the open space as an open bar and urinal.

The staff and patients were helpless. But, an end to their ordeal came a fortnight ago, when the Corporation constructed a 10-feet-high wall, bringing the open space completely within the limits of the UPHC. All the garbage was cleared, and local traders and residents were warned of severe action if the space was abused again.

“As the health centre is located on the narrow tri-junction along the road, many residents dumped garbage behind the building as conservancy workers found it convenient to collect the waste from there. Now, with the construction of the wall, the hygiene around the UPHC is restored,” says S. Madan, a resident of Pudupet.

A Corporation official says said that the wall will prevent dumping of garbage and trespassing.

Local police have also been alerted to ensure anti-socials does not loiter around the UPHC.

Built more than a decade ago, the health centre caters to residents in the neighbourhood covering a population of around 9,000 in 18 streets.

Motorists too are relieved. The new wall behind the health centre has eased traffic because earlier, the garbage piles was blocking free movement of traffic. A few abandoned vehicles were also dumped on the stretch.