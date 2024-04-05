A weekend click by IT professional from Chennai wins coveted photo award

April 05, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

If the summit arrives barely into the trek, a mound has been scaled, not a mountain. The path to meaningful self-fulfilment is never direct and quick, only circuitous and long-winded. It is a meandering path. It is unlikely this epiphany flashed into Akilan Thyagarajan’s mind in the moment he received a winner’s plaque at the latest edition of Chennai Photo Biennale’s Photo Awards on April 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if he looked back on the shuffle from his seat to the stage at a hall in The Leela Palace, he would realise that the short walk packed thousands of miles spread over nearly a decade and a half. His picture of a young wedded couple so wrapped in each other, their eyes alight with affection, won him the top honours in the “Portrait — Single Image” category.

In 2010, a younger Akilan (now 47) was in an onsite project in Italy, as an IT professional. Faced with a dual demand — a new project to excel in and a new place to get accustomed to — Akilan was seeking relief from the mounting stress. He found it in photography, the relief coming not so much from the photography as from the walks he undertook on account of it. Photography was however gaining on him. While in Italy, he started following the works of photography enthusiasts in Chennai who were capping off a sedentary week at office with weekend clicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was impacted by the works of Ashok Saravanan. Following his work led me to an informal group — Chennai Weekend Clickers (CWC). It consists of professionals from various fields that were united by a passion for photography. Every Sunday, they head to a new place and click away, and their works are posted on Flickr. They would write a review of the place for the benefit of those who would want to click pictures there,” recalls Akilan.

Given Akilan’s fascination for CWC, one would have expected him to join ranks with them immediately on his return to Chennai. The onsite project ended and he was back in Chennai in 2011, but a whole three years would elapse before he joined CWC.

“Diffidence kept me from joining the group earlier than I did,” explains Akilan. When he got acquainted with CWC’s philosophy — everyone should be allowed to be comfortable in their own skin and learn at their own pace — he regretted having wallowed in procrastination and self-doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are weekends when clicks do not happen the way one expected, but the group never engages in self-condemnation. They would talk, hang out and disperse, the better for having gathered together,” says Akilan.

A resident of Thalambur working on the IT Corridor (OMR), Akilan is well-placed to hit Mahabalipuram at will. There were weekends when he would drive down to the temple city with friends. When the pandemic arrived, a situation arose for him to tread the road to Mahabalipuram every weekend.

“I love animals, particularly dogs. My wife and I decided to feed strays on a three-kilometre stretch in the Navalur-Thalambur area during the pandemic. A thought about dogs in Mahabalipuram crossed our minds. With tourism having come to a standstill, there would be no visitors and the community dogs would be struggling to find food. We cooked food for the dogs and also bought carrots for the horses on the beach, and with these provisions went to Mahabalipuram,” he elaborates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst these trips, he discovered the grandeur of Masi Magam, a festival that takes place in Masi (a month from the Tamil calendar that straddles parts of February and March on the Gregorian calendar).

“It is about taking a dip in a river or a tank. Here in Chennai, a beach too. In Madurai, I was accustomed to celebrating it with our relatives by heading to the Vaigai river. In Mahabalipuram, the beach would be packed with people observing Masi Magam. Tents would pop up across the beach.”

It was during the recent Masi Magam festival, Akilan clicked a picture that led him to take that short walk from the seat to the stage at CPB’s awards ceremony. It shows the young man on a bended knee offering his wife a balloon with the shape of a heart on it. The young wife receives it coyly, a teddy bear lying nearby. A crowd of beach goers, a good number of them celebrating Masi Magam, form the backdrop.

A young Irular couple, based in Bangalore, they were also at the beach for Masi Magam. Akilan found the couple standing out in the crowd, and sought to take pictures of them. They relished the idea of having photos of this phase of their life. A no commercial post-wedding photo shoot began to unfold.

Says Akilan, “I did not direct them, and the young man decided to create a proposal scene.” And it clicked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.