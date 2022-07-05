A week after inauguration, Vellore bus terminus is yet to be operational

Work has not been completed on seating, water taps, lighting, time keepers’ office and flooring

A week after the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, inaugurated the facility on Wednesday last (June 29), the new bus terminus in Vellore has not commenced operation due to delay in completion of works including water taps, lighting, time keepers office, flooring and installation of CCTV cameras. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Work has not been completed on seating, water taps, lighting, time keepers’ office and flooring

A week after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opened the ₹53.13-crore bus terminus in Vellore, it has not become operational because of the delay in the completion of seating for commuters, water taps, lighting, time keepers’ office and flooring and installation of CCTV cameras.

The Corporation is building a storm water drain in the terminus that runs 200 metres to the Palar in the rear. The concreting of the drain is expected to be completed on Wednesday. The curing will take 21 days when the other works will be completed. The drain will help to prevent inundation of the terminus, Corporation Commissioner P. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

Consequently, hundreds of long-distance travellers have to wait in the open at the make-shift bus stops on the service lane of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway.

Some bus services are being operated to Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Chittoor, Hosur and Salem from the bus depot near the Fort on the Old Bangalore Road.

“We find it risky to board buses from the temporary stops at night. They are not served by adequate number of autorickshaws either,” said S. Priya, a commuter. On an average, over 75,000 commuters use the temporary terminus every day.