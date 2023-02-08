A war out there for parking space that does not exist

February 08, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

A 62-year-old man in the city was killed over what started as an argument over parking his car. Bharatha Ramar, 62, who had performed the house-warming ceremony of his house in Puzhal a year ago, was beaten to death after his neighbour barged into his house following a quarrel over parking his car in front of his house.

He asked one of his neighbours, Kumaran, not to park the car blocking the entry to his house. As the neighbour did nothing, Ramar made repeated complaints. Kumaran and his family members, irritated with this, barged into his house wielding sticks and rods and attacked Ramar and his family. Ramar, who was critically injured on his head, died in hospital later.

Last December, the Peravallur police arrested Ashir Rahman, 34, a law college student who allegedly threatened advocate Idhaya Amudhan following a dispute over parking a car in front of the latter’s residence. Ashir Rahman deliberately parked his car in front of Amudhan’s house. Amudhan repeatedly asked him not to park his car blocking the entry to his house. Ashir Rahman and his friends barged into his house and created a ruckus, besides threatening Amudhan.

In another instance, at a posh apartment complex in the city, a 35-year-old woman living with her school-going son recently faced harassment from an office-bearer of the residents’ association over parking. He parked his car in such a way that she could not park hers in the slot allocated to her. One day when she reached home ahead of him and parked in the assigned space, he picked up a fight with her. He barged into her house at night and abused her. Her husband who was working abroad and saw the ruckus over a video call, flew back home in a hurry and took the matter to the police.

A senior police officer in south Chennai said, “The disputes over parking cars on roads/streets have become a new menace. People frequently call us for assistance. Many of them park their cars on both sides of roads without bothering about leaving the carriageway or footpath free for use.”

The parking of cars on roads is a major pain point for residents in the core areas of the city and outer parts of the city as well. The city, which has over 21 lakh households, now has 8,41,124 cars on its roads. Almost every family has a car, whether or not it has a parking facility at home.

Encroachments on road margins by private vehicle owners, for instance, on Kottivakkam Kuppam Main Road and adjoining roads in Tiruvanmiyur, has increased manifold. The cars are parked on the road on either side. “People living far away stealthily come and park their vehicles on our road. When they wish to use their car, they leave their two-wheeler or condemned vehicle in the space so that the space remains intact and reserved,“ a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar complained. “On their return, they park the car back in that slot and drive the two-wheeler away. Thus they permanently lock the space for themselves on the roads. Hundreds of cars have thus occupied the road margins on both sides,” he added.

Similarly at night, drivers of call taxis and private cars park their vehicles on many stretches in Alwarpet, and Mylapore, shrinking the broad roads by half. Narrow lanes have become narrower. Residents say Corporation should identify these violations and fine the encroachers.

The car parking problem is different for the residents who stay at apartments on ECR, Egmore or anywhere else in the city. Before RERA rules kicked in, many non-established builders built flats without car parking facilities. Now the residents are forced to park their vehicles outside the premises on public roads.

RERA rules

At present, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and rules stipulate provision of mandatory car parking for buyers of flats. Still, car parking is a major sensitive point for home buyers.

Nalini Olivannan, treasurer of Chesney Town House Owners and Residents Association said, “Before RERA, a car park in an apartment complex was built depending on the whims and fancies of builders. Some minor builders would go without any car parking because then the rules did not mandate providing car parking facilities for residents. When these people started buying cars, the problem started. They had to park on the road. In Chennai, you will see in prime areas such as T.Nagar and Besant Nagar, properties that are valued in crores do not have car parks.”

G. Premnath, a resident at a newly built apartment on OMR said, “The common area was converted into a car parking and sold off for lakhs by builders in a residential complex. Most of the residents were forced to buy the parking space for money.” At several apartments, the parking space was sold for a cost ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh in the city.

It was suggested to the civic body to identify vacant spaces and convert them into a paid parking area. Besides, banks and financial institutions that offer loans for buying cars must ensure whether the loan seeker has adequate parking facility.

Former City Police Commissioner R. Nataraj said the Corporation should monetise the public space. “Where there is a public congregation, we must have a parking lot and paid parking system. Now people have multiple cars, and everybody is parking their cars on the road. That should not be permitted. In fact, I sent a proposal when I was commissioner.”

Former City Police Commissioner K. Radhakrishnan said, “In some countries, there are rules that people are not permitted to buy vehicles without having parking space. Can we have that kind of system in our country? The car parking issues are unavoidable given the size of our city’s population and there are no easy solutions. The authorities can identify common areas so that the people who do not have allocated parking space can go and park their cars in these places on making payment.”

(with inputs from Deepa H. Ramakrishnan)