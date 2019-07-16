‘A war on NCDs soon’

Noting that Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) were a huge threat the world was facing, Prathap C. Reddy, executive chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said a “war on NCDs” would be launched shortly. Speaking at the launch of “Arogya Rakshak”, a collaborative effort with Reckitt Benckiser, a health and hygiene company, he said that NCDs could cost the world 30 trillion US dollars according to the World Economic Forum.

On Apollo Hospital’s total health initiative – a preventive care programme that was launched in 2013 in Thavanampalle mandal, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, he said: “Several years ago, when we first tested, we found eight persons with cancer. We treated them but we lost all of them. In the last three years, we found 14 cancers – nine in women and five in men – detected early, operated and they will lead a normal life.” Dr. Reddy along with Ravi Bhatnagar, director, External Affairs and Partnerships, RB Health Africa, Middle East and South Asia released a doctors manual on the occasion.

“Arogya Rakshak” aims to cover 60,000 persons by strengthening the school hygiene programme, health clinics and supporting community nutritional centres in A.P. by 2021. Some of the key interventions of the programme – five clinics in Aragonda were named “Protected by Dettol and Cared by Apollo” that will maintain an infection-free environment through training, and a training module launched for paramedics and doctors, according to a press release.

Among others, Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, Lt. Gen (retd) Mandeep Singh, medical advisor, Total Health, Apollo Hospitals were present.