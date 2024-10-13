A war-like scene of devastation at Kavaraipettai Railway station 

It was like a scene from a war movie. The Kavaraipettai Railway Station, 45 km from Chennai, where the express train bound for Darbhanga in north Bihar collided with the rear-end of a goods train on Friday, presented a scary sight.

On Saturday, bogies were seen lying upside down, some were on top of others and some had derailed. The windows and doors of air-conditioned coaches were damaged, and food and mattresses were seen strewn around.

Jam-packed

The express train, which travels 2,336 kilometres between Mysuru and Darbhanga, was jam-packed on Friday in view of the Dasara holidays.

It was travelling at 90 km per hour, just 100 metres ahead of the Kavaraipettai station. While the clearance was granted for the main line, the train entered a loop line and rammed the stationary goods train.

In the impact, the engine of the express train went over the goods train. Two coaches caught fire, and at least seven AC coaches were derailed.

Those residing near the track rushed to the spot upon hearing the sound of the collision.

R. Madhavan, a resident, said, “We saw huge flames behind the goods train. The bogies were lying upside down, and passengers were seen crying for help. Some of them jumped out of the train through the windows...”

S. Giri Prasad, another resident, said, “Our people carried a couple of pregnant women and persons with disabilities to the station...”

The railway authorities had deployed ambulances and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department, the State police, the Railway Protection Force, and the Government Railway Police.

The passengers were taken to the station and later put up at wedding halls.

No casualties were reported, railway sources said.

Three grievously injured persons were admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, and six persons with minor injuries were treated at the Government Hospital, Ponneri. They were given ex gratia, they added.

However, a government release said that 19 persons were injured in the accident.

Minister for Minorities Welfare S.M. Nasar; Tiruvallur Collector T. Prabu Sankar; and Additional Director General of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham, among others, rushed to the spot and expedited the relief work on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin met the injured persons at the Government Stanley Hospital. He instructed the doctors to provide due medical assistance to the injured and advised the district authorities to arrange shelter and alternative transport for the stranded passengers.

Special train

The stranded persons were transported by buses to Ponneri and to the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Railway Station early in the morning. Doctors conducted a medical check-up for the passengers at the station and provided them with food and water.

The passengers later boarded a passenger special towards Darbhanga, via Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur. The train left at 4.45 a.m.

Superintendent of Railways I. Eswaran visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The Government Railway Police, Korukkupet, has registered a case.