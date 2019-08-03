A walk against littering

Strolling down the thoroughfares and lanes of Chennai, groups of youngsters with backpacks are picking plastic trash lying on the roads. This green community, which consists of about 250 members, is driving an initiative called “Walk For Plastic”, started by engineer-turned-artist Gowtham.

This 26-year-old, popular for his wall-arts in Chennai, embarked on the Walk for Plastic journey, solo, on the the first of June in 2019. After the 10th day, he was going it alone. Volunteers started joining him on his walks.

“Humans are not connected to nature anymore and most of us aren’t happy anymore because of that,” says Gowtham. “Walk for Plastic is a small thing we can do to save the environment around us. Besides, Walk for Plastic is not a fight against plastic alone, but against the whole issue of littering. The habit of incorrect disposal of waste is what has led our planet to the current situation.”

The Walk for Plastic team hands over the recyclable plastic it collects from different parts of Chennai, to the “Old Mart” in huge amounts, where the plastic is recycled. Gowtham’s team has covered 80 Wards in Chennai so far.

“We've had incredible support from the Chennai Police too. We are looking for more volunteers to clean up our city,” says the youngster.

Gowtham lists the six goals of the Walk for Plastic campaign

1 Creating awareness about

littering and make people put an end to it

2 Bringing back the tradition of the Old Mart where a circular economy is practised

3 Creating a happy and friendly community, thereby reducing loneliness

4 Walking a few kilometres every day and staying healthy

5 Beautifying the city and helping the environment

6 Generating money for the education of the rag pickers' children, by selling the recyclables to the Old Mart

Going beyond 50 days, there’s no stopping this journey, as volunteers are increasing in number and Gowtham has big plans for the 100th day.

“Walk for Plastic is just a drop in the ocean. There will be more initiatives from our community,” says Gowtham.