GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A visual treat for Tamil movie lovers on Marina

Published - August 18, 2024 12:38 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Wave of fans: People from across the city gathered on the Marina beach on Saturday.

Wave of fans: People from across the city gathered on the Marina beach on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

On Saturday, shores of Marina Beach witnessed a wave of cinema fans as people from across the city gathered for the screening of Kollywood hits.

It was the first screening of Moonlight Cinema, an offering from The Hindu as a part of the Made of Chennai campaign. The movies Sivaji: The Boss and Vasool Raja MBBS were screened.

People had gathered at the venue with friends and family, and saw the films grabbing munchies from nearby eateries. The beach was filled with a range of emotions, from cheering for action sequences to laughing at the comical moments.

A group of friends who showed up for the screening said they found out about the event through social media. They arrived without any expectation, but were truly impressed by the audio and visual quality.

The Hindu Festival of Chennai is done in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, Namma Marina, Zero accident day, Greater Chennai Traffic Police, and Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation. Associate partners: Ather and U.P. Tourism. Movie partner: AVM and Gemini Film Circuit. Happiness partner: On The Streets of Chennai. Radio partner: Big FM; and Hygiene partner: Urbaser Sumeet.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.