A visual treat for Tamil movie lovers on Marina

On Saturday, shores of Marina Beach witnessed a wave of cinema fans as people from across the city gathered for the screening of Kollywood hits.

It was the first screening of Moonlight Cinema, an offering from The Hindu as a part of the Made of Chennai campaign. The movies Sivaji: The Boss and Vasool Raja MBBS were screened.

People had gathered at the venue with friends and family, and saw the films grabbing munchies from nearby eateries. The beach was filled with a range of emotions, from cheering for action sequences to laughing at the comical moments.

A group of friends who showed up for the screening said they found out about the event through social media. They arrived without any expectation, but were truly impressed by the audio and visual quality.

