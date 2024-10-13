A village once and commercial hub now, Manapakkam lacks amenities

Manapakkam, a small village panchayat in Kancheepuram district, was merged with the Chennai Corporation in 2011. The aim was to take urban development to a rapidly growing area. But, to this day, Manapakkam, which is a stone’s throw away from Guindy and has become a commercial hub and posh residential locality, lacks basic amenities.

In the last three decades, the locality has attracted several multinational companies such as Hitachi Solutions, Larsen & Toubro, and the DLF IT Park. As a result, the number of residents has gone up significantly. Despite its commercial growth, Manapakkam is yet to become an urban centre. Even 13 years after it became part of the Chennai Corporation, this area is plagued by poorly maintained roads and absence of a sewerage system.

At snail’s pace

Residents have repeatedly raised their concerns. “The road has been in this condition for the past seven months and improvements are happening at a snail’s pace,” says a street vendor on River View Road. He adds that the road suffers severe congestion at peak hours, and there is an unbearable dust pollution from the gravel.

Karthick, a commuter, says the roads were dug up for the construction of sewerage and water connections. These projects have been completed, but the roads have not been relaid. The uneven surface and the potholes have made it difficult for vehicles to navigate, causing frequent congestion on River View Road.

Balasubramanian, a resident, is unhappy with the poor quality of patchwork. He says a brief spell of rainfall is enough to undo the repairs. “One day, the road appears fine; the next day, it is riddled with potholes,” he says. Aishwarya, a frequent commuter on Mugalivakkam-Manapakkam Road, says, “Every time we drive down this stretch, we run the risk of being harmed by dangerous potholes.” Another commuter says, “I try to avoid taking these roads because of their poor condition and the congestion at peak hours; the traffic backs up to Butt Road.” “I have spinal disc problem and travelling on these roads worsens my condition,” she adds. Stray cattle on these roads is another worry, she adds.

Threat to safety

Residents are calling for immediate restoration of the roads as their condition poses a threat to the safety of motorists and pedestrians, especially during the rainy season when potholes go under water.

The residents also highlight the recurring threat of floods, which caused severe destruction last year. “This year, we are mentally preparing ourselves to face whatever challenge may come during the monsoon,” says Arun, a resident of River View Colony. “The memories of last year’s floods are still fresh, and we are hoping for better preparedness this year.”

Mohana, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, says that even after a brief spell of rain, the roads become difficult to navigate; commuters struggle to make their way through the slushy and potholed stretches. The situation becomes more difficult after a spell of heavy rain as motorists and pedestrians are unable to distinguish between potholes and the portions dug up for repairs, she adds.

An underground drainage system has been constructed. But the houses on Mugalivakkam-Manapakkam Road are yet to be linked to it. As a result, many streets suffer from stagnant sewage. Residents have been urging the Chennai Corporation to complete the work before the monsoon sets in. They say the prolonged exposure to sewage is a public health hazard.

A mismatch

The residents feel that the failure to restore and maintain the infrastructure is obstructing the further development of the area. The condition of the roads points to the stark difference between the thriving information technology sector and the poorly developed residential areas, and the gap between urban planning and execution, they say.

According to Chennai Corporation officials, the roads were dug up for the construction of an underground drainage system and storm water drains for Fintech City, planned on an investment of ₹116 crore and Fintech Tower, costing ₹254 crore. Both projects are in process. Additionally, River Road is being widened and the work will be completed in two months. On the Mugaliwakkam-Manapakkam Road, the restoration has commenced, and it will likely be completed in 10 days, the officials add.

