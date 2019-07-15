A unique opportunity for school students

After learning about space missions, satellites and rovers in their classrooms, K. Karthikeyan, a Class X student from the city, and his classmates, geared up on Sunday to see the launch of Chandrayaan-2, early on Monday.

A group of students and teachers from M.C.N. Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution in the city, travelled to Sriharikota to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

“After reading about and watching videos of space missions and satellite launches, we’re excited to witnesss Chandrayaan 2 launch at Sriharikota,” said Karthikeyan, who aims to become an astronaut.

Unique opportunity

Senthil Kumar, a science teacher from the school, said several students were interested in building models of satellites and rovers.

“We generally show the students videos of satellite launches and space missions. This year, however, we’re glad a group of us can see it live at the space centre,” he said.

Space Kidz India, an organisation providing experiential learning for students in science and technology, is facilitating the trip for students and teachers to see the launch. The group said they were going to sit at the launch gallery along with students, academicians and people from across the country.

Learning experience

“This will be a great learning experience for them and we hope they discuss their experiences and get more students interested in space research and science. We want more students to know about the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the work they’re doing for our country,” said Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India.