A turn for the worse 

Motorists take a forbidden lane to access Ellis Road; with a new traffic arrangement at the Anna Salai-Wallajah Road intersection in place, this violation can prove costly

Motorists take a forbidden lane to access Ellis Road; with a new traffic arrangement at the Anna Salai-Wallajah Road intersection in place, this violation can prove costly

Ever since the right turn was disabled for motorists from Wallajah Road that pour into Anna Salai, towards Parrys, an issue that was lurking in the shadows has stepped gingerly into blinding light.

It has to do with motorists — particularly motorcyclists — who misuse a short lane (one girdling a section of the Anna Salai subway) and disappear into Ellis Road.

This short lane is meant to “disgorge” motorists from Ellis Road into Anna Salai, and not the other way round. Motorists from Parrys travelling towards Ellis Road have to drive up Wallajah Road all the way to the U-Turn in front of the D1 Triplicane police station and cover an equal amount of distance in the other direction, before sliding into Ellis Road.

However, traditionally, motorists that cut corners have bucked the intended flow of traffic, and made short work of the entry into Ellis Road, putting their and others’ safety in jeopardy.

With the entire traffic from Wallajah Road being funnelled towards a U-turn created further up on Anna Salai, this violation is now more visible and more importantly, fraught with greater danger.

Motorists that cock a snook at the traffic book to get into Ellis Road faster, come under two categories.

One category gives off the sense of someone soft-shoeing into forbidden territory. They wait patiently next to the barricade for the traffic from Wallajah Road to thin down before quietly slipping into the lane.

There is the other category — the more daring ones — that cut across Anna Salai in a semi-circle with the unthinking speed of a student drawing a semi-circle with a protractor, and disappear into the short lane.

With every bit of the traffic from Wallajah Road flowing in this direction, they can come to grief, if one of those motorists (from Wallajah Road) suffers a sudden lapse in concentration.

The D1 Triplicane traffic police should have a no-entry signboard forbidding the misuse of this lane, and also make their presence felt to discourage this unruly motoring behaviour.